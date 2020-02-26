Macaulay Culkin Joins American Horror Story Season 10 Alongside Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
American Horror Story season 10 has a cast, and what a cast it is. The stars of the new season include returning players Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, as well as newcomer to the series Macaulay Culkin This is not a drill!
Series co-creator Ryan Murphy took to his Instagram to reveal the stacked cast list. This will be the Home Alone star's first season of the FX anthology show.
In addition to Culkin, who recently popped up on Hulu's Dollface, the cast for season 10 includes returning players Paulson, Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.
Peters and Paulson both sat out season nine, which was titled American Horror Story: 1984.
No additional details about the new season have been revealed. The video Murphy posted on Instagram was of a beach with crashing waves and included the song "Dead of Night" by country singer Orville Peck.
See it above.
FX recently announced American Horror Story would be sticking around through season 13 despite Murphy's development deal with Netflix.
"Ryan and Brad [Falchuk] are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX's highest-rated series," John Landgraf, FX Networks and FX Productions chairman, said in a statement in January 2020. "We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years."
"AHS has showcased a wealth of award winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story," Landgraf concluded.
American Horror Story typically debuts on FX in the fall.