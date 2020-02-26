Laura Prepon Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Ben Foster

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 26, 2020 7:58 AM

Laura Prepon, Babies

Congratulations are in order for Laura Prepon and Ben Foster!

The couple has welcomed their second child together! On Wednesday, the Orange Is the New Black star announced the arrival of her new bundle of joy.

Along with the first photo of the baby, Prepon wrote on Twitter, "Welcoming home our new bundle of love. Overwhelmed with gratitude."

Prepon announced her pregnancy back in October with the help of 2-year-old daughter Ella. Alongside a photo of Prepon and her daughter, the actress, told her fans, "We are so excited to announce that our family is growing. Life is beautiful! #knockedup."

Foster and Prepon welcomed their first child in 2017. News of their baby's arrival broke after the parents were spotted on a night out New York City's East Village.

It was first revealed in early 2017 that Prepon and Foster were expecting their first child together. The news came just months after the couple's engagement was announced.

Prepon debuted her engagement ring while walking the red carpet at the New York premiere of The Girl on the Train in Oct. 2016.

Shortly after her engagement news was revealed, Prepon gushed to E! News about her beau.

"I'm happy," Prepon shared. "It's amazing. He's the love of my life."

