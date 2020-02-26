Ariel Winter Debuts Fiery Hair Transformation After Wrapping Modern Family

Ariel Winter's hair is red hot.

After officially saying goodbye to Alex Dunphy, the character she's played for more than a decade on the hit ABC series, Modern Family, it looks like the 22-year-old actress was in the mood for a bold hair color change.

Over on Instagram, the star teased a hair transformation by posting photos of herself with her and her character's signature dark hair, writing, "Bye bye dark hair :) I don't think I'll miss you :)))"

The post spurred anticipation from fans online, including from co-star Sarah Hyland, who commented, "I WANNA SEEEEE."

Her hair colorist, Tabitha Dueñas, also teased the forthcoming dye job on social media on Tuesday, writing, "Bye bye dark hair...see ya, never!!"