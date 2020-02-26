Harry Styles Breaks Silence on Knifepoint Robbery

Harry Styles is speaking out after being robbed in London.

On Valentine's Day, the "Fine Line" singer was out in the Hampstead area of London when he was approached by a man and threatened with a knife. The Metropolitan Police told E! News last week that they're investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery in Spaniards Road, Hampstead.

"Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50hrs on Friday, 14 February," the police shared. "It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him."

The police also shared with E! News last week that no arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

So, how is Styles doing after the scary incident? The 26-year-old One Direction alum addressed the robbery during his appearance on the Today show on Wednesday morning.