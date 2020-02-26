Lizzie McGuire Shade Alert? Hilary Duff Hints at Similar Disney+ Woes as Love, Victor

Hilary Duff has remained silent about the fate of her anticipated Disney+ revival of Lizzie McGuire…until now?

Duff, who announced her return to the series and role as executive producer back in August when Disney+ was officially announced, took to her Instagram to comment on the latest Disney+ news involving a programming change. The Love, Simon series, now titled Love, Victor, was announced for Disney+ but made headlines after its move to Hulu came to light.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show jumped streaming platforms because it featured more "adult themes," like alcohol use, marital issues and sexual content. Duff, who shot two episodes of the new Lizzie McGuire before Disney+ put it in limbo, took to her Instagram to comment.