Spring Leggings & More Workout Wear to Update Your Gym Bag

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As the frost starts to melt and flowers begin to bud, we want to know: have you started tending to your workout wardrobe? We think today's the best day to do so, 'cause it's National Workout Buddy Day!

We're not suggesting you have to overhaul it from its winter style, of course... but as you and your bestie make plans for your tandem sweat sessions, maybe it's time to prune and replenish your fitness gear. After all, the seasons are changing! So lighten up a little with some bright patterned leggings that will make your BFF workouts more fun, try a new track suit to support your outdoor activities, or spring for a super sleek onesie, if you're feeling fancy while doing dual private pilates sessions!

And if you and your bestie aren't on a workout schedule, why not start today? Shop our spring athleisure picks below to inspire your new regimen!