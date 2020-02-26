Two Marriages Down: The Significance of the Latest Divorces Roiling the Royal Family

For a family so fundamentally averse to divorce, the royals sure do a lot of divorcing.

Queen Elizabeth II could have used a PR break after an already disconcertingly eventful start to the new year. But just as the dust was seemingly starting to settle around the smoldering crater left when Prince Harry and Meghan Markleblew up their position within the royal family, there came word that another implosion was taking place nine spots down the line of succession.

Some months after privately separating, Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne and the queen's eldest grandchild, confirmed that he and wife Autumn Phillips are getting divorced after 12 years of marriage.

"After informing HM the Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate. They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship," a spokesperson for the family said earlier this month. "The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one. The couples' first priority will remain the continued well-being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla."

Both sides of the family "were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co-parent their children. Both Peter and Autumn have remained in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years. Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes."