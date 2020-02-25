2020 Tokyo Olympics at Risk of Cancellation Because of Coronavirus

The Olympics might be cancelled for the first time since World War II.

The Coronavirus is slowly spreading across the globe and while the population at large remains relatively unaffected, the virus is proving to have other implications: Stock markets are beginning to see a dip, international travel is being restricted and now, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are facing cancellation.

According to NBC News, Dick Pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee, warned that if the Japanese government and the IOC isn't sufficiently organized in the three months or so before the games, they might have to cancel the event. "You could certainly go to two months out if you had to," Pound said of the potential time they have to make a decision. "A lot of things have to start happening. You've got to start ramping up your security, your food, the Olympic Village, the hotels, the media folks will be in there building their studios."