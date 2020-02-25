Kate Middleton Dazzles in Sparkly Silver Heels for Theater Date Night With Prince William

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Dear Kate Middleton, those shoes are amazing!
On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge turned heads in a pair of sequin silver Jimmy Choo pumps while attending a charity performance of the musical Dear Evan Hansen. Joined by Prince William for a royal date night, the mom of three looked absolutely chic as she headed into London's Noël Coward Theatre, pairing her statement-making footwear with a black tweed midi dress by Eponine London. Like her heels, the dress featured an element of sparkle with its ornate silver buttons.
Staying on theme with her shimmering shoes, Kate accessorized the look with a matching metallic clutch and a pair of dazzling chandelier earrings, which once belonged to Princess Diana. And of course, her late mother-in-law's famous sapphire engagement ring also made an appearance.
As for her glam, Kate wore her signature brunette strands in perfect waves and opted for a natural beauty look, tying everything together with a sweep of nude lipstick and a gorgeous black cat-eye.
The special performance of the hit Broadway play was hosted by the Royal Foundation, which is the organization that represents the charities the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge support.
With their next tour only days away, the couple is set to embark on a three-day trip to Ireland, where they will join the royal family for its Commonwealth Day festivities. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also slated to make an appearance.
This will mark one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's last royal outings, as they announced they will begin their transition of independence from the royal family at the end of March. Once officially settled into their new role, the couple will no longer be able to use their self-anointed "Sussex Royal" label, which was revealed on Friday in a statement issued by the new parents. It is unclear what will happen to their Instagram account name, SussexRoyal, after the ban takes effect.
"While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific U.K. Government rules surrounding use of the word Royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation," the statement said. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'SussexRoyal' in any territory post spring 2020."
