Kate Middleton Dazzles in Sparkly Silver Heels for Theater Date Night With Prince William

Dear Kate Middleton, those shoes are amazing!

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge turned heads in a pair of sequin silver Jimmy Choo pumps while attending a charity performance of the musical Dear Evan Hansen. Joined by Prince William for a royal date night, the mom of three looked absolutely chic as she headed into London's Noël Coward Theatre, pairing her statement-making footwear with a black tweed midi dress by Eponine London. Like her heels, the dress featured an element of sparkle with its ornate silver buttons.

Staying on theme with her shimmering shoes, Kate accessorized the look with a matching metallic clutch and a pair of dazzling chandelier earrings, which once belonged to Princess Diana. And of course, her late mother-in-law's famous sapphire engagement ring also made an appearance.

As for her glam, Kate wore her signature brunette strands in perfect waves and opted for a natural beauty look, tying everything together with a sweep of nude lipstick and a gorgeous black cat-eye.