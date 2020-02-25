Kim Kardashian's Legendary Photo Shoot With Cher Is a "Dream Come True"

Kim Kardashian's dreams are coming true!

In the middle of working on prison reform and becoming a lawyer, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had the privilege to participate in a very special photo shoot.

As it turns out, Kim was able to team up with the one and only Cher for Carine Roitfeld's new CR Fashion Book Issue 16.

"A whole cover with @Cher!!!! Now you know Cher is my style icon of life so shooting this was a dream come true!" Kim revealed on Instagram. "(My other style icon @naomi was on set too) What is this life! So happy to share these pics with you guys for the @crfashionbook cover! I felt like Mermaids."

Between the epic motorcycles and big hair, there is plenty to admire about Kim's latest shoot. And for those not convinced that Kim loves Cher, perhaps we should refresh your memory.