Guy Fieri Talks Hanging With Al Pacino & Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Secrets

What's it like to cook for Al Pacino?
Guy Fieri stopped by Pop of the Morning Tuesday to chat about his new Tournament of Champions premiering on Food Network March 4, but the co-hosts couldn't help but ask the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host about his recent hang-out with Pacino, Sylvester Stallone and some other big-time Hollywood stars.
"I'm still tripping. Godfather is one of my all-time favorite movies of all time," Fieri told Scott Tweedie, Lilliana Vazquez and Victor Cruz. "Stallone is one of the neatest people you'll ever meet and is iconic. And [Arnold] Schwarzenegger was there and Sugar Ray Leonard was there and Michael Strahan was there. This was all at Sly's house."
"I got invited and I said I'll come over, we were going to watch the fight. I said I'll come over but I really want to cook something. And then when I got the inventory, the roster of who was going to be there I was a little taken aback," Fieri continued. "But what was great is every one of those guys who were there, everybody who was there including Sly's family, his daughters—nicest people in the world. Had the best time. But when I did cook and Al took a bite, I'm looking at him like this is going to be the make it or break it moment."
And yes, Pacino loved Fieri's cooking!
The celeb chef also spilled some secrets about making Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
"We've done over 1,200 locations on triple D and it used to start with just randomness, then we did the Ouija board for a long time, then we did darts, then we just tore pages out of the newspaper," he joked. "No, you know what it is? A lot of fans write in, now social media is so much stronger than it was back when we started this in 1982, which is what it feels like. We've been doing the show for 13, almost 14 years...I'll probably be doing this show with a walker."
"I have such a high expectation of what we're going to do. We get health department reports, we get copies of the menu," Fieri added. "They have to go through like a two to three hour interview."
Check out Guy's interview above to hear about his upcoming Food Network Tournament of Champion!
Watch Pop of the Morning Tuesday - Saturday in the UK at 11 a.m. only on E!