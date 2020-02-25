Guy Fieri Talks Hanging With Al Pacino & Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Secrets

And yes, Pacino loved Fieri's cooking!

The celeb chef also spilled some secrets about making Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

"We've done over 1,200 locations on triple D and it used to start with just randomness, then we did the Ouija board for a long time, then we did darts, then we just tore pages out of the newspaper," he joked. "No, you know what it is? A lot of fans write in, now social media is so much stronger than it was back when we started this in 1982, which is what it feels like. We've been doing the show for 13, almost 14 years...I'll probably be doing this show with a walker."

"I have such a high expectation of what we're going to do. We get health department reports, we get copies of the menu," Fieri added. "They have to go through like a two to three hour interview."

Check out Guy's interview above to hear about his upcoming Food Network Tournament of Champion!