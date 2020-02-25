Go Inside Katie Holmes' $4 Million Calabasas Home

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Feb. 25, 2020 10:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Katie Holmes is saying goodbye to a special property.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a Calabasas home tied to the actress has sold for a little more than $4 million.

Located on a private cul-de-sac, the property features six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, one of which is a separate guest casita.

For those who love to entertain or cool down during the hot summer months, the house features an oversized pool with a sunken fire pit lounge area, large grassy area and sports court.

And despite the Tudor-inspired contemporary being built in 2007, the half-acre lot borders undeveloped land making it quite the private getaway.

For those hoping to get an inside look into the property that was last listed in November, you're in luck! From the gorgeous master bedroom to the spacious kitchen perfect for any chef, we have to wonder why Katie would ever want to leave.

Photos

Celebrity Real Estate: Breakover Homes

Fortunately, we can get some home inspiration in our gallery below.

Katie Holmes Real Estate

realtor.com

Welcome In

Between the hardwood floors, chandeliers and natural light, there's so much to admire the second you walk into Katie Holmes' home.

Katie Holmes Real Estate

realtor.com

Take a Seat

When you're not enjoying the outdoor oversized pool or fire pit lounge area, perhaps you can enter the family room and enjoy some classic TV. Is Dawson's Creek on right now?

Katie Holmes Real Estate

realtor.com

Sleep Tight

The spacious master suite includes a sitting area and large outdoor sun deck. Something tells us couples would never want to leave.

Article continues below

Katie Holmes Real Estate

realtor.com

Meal Time

After enjoying the property's gourmet center island kitchen with professional style appliances, you can enjoy the best cooking in this cozy dining room.

Katie Holmes Real Estate

realtor.com

Oasis

Bath time has never been more relaxing! With views of the Calabasas hillside, a little bit of R&R sounds good to us.

Katie Holmes Real Estate

realtor.com

All Are Welcome

The open floor plan offers several entertaining courtyards and plenty of windows to admire sunrises and sunsets. 

Article continues below

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Katie Holmes , Real Estate , Home , VG , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Life/Style
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.