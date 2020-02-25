Paris Hilton Says Ending Chris Zylka Engagement Is the "Best Decision I've Ever Made"

Cosmopolitan / Bernardo Doral
Paris Hilton is loving the single life.
On Tuesday, the star opened up about her unexpected split from actor Chris Zylka in an interview with Cosmopolitan U.K. for its April 2020 issue, where she declared calling off their engagement "the best decision."
"It was the best decision I've ever made in my life," she told the outlet. "I just don't think [he] was the right person and I feel like I'm an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. It just didn't feel right. I've worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect."
Back in November 2018, Hilton and Zylka ended things 10 months after he proposed to her and gave her a $2 million engagement ring. Shortly after news broke of their break up, the DJ and socialite addressed the split during her visit to The Talk that same month and echoed similar sentiments.
"I'm just really having my ‘me time,'" Hilton shared. "I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance."
She continued, "I've always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories and I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I just realized after time it wasn't the right decision."
In recent months, the "Stars Are Blind" singer has been romantically linked to entrepreneur Carter Reum, who she was spotted packing on the PDA with at a 2020 Golden Globes after party last month. According to an eyewitness, the couple was "smiling at each other as she placed her hand on the back of his head and touching and rubbing his neck." But, according to Hilton, she's still single. In fact, she told Cosmo U.K. that she hasn't been in a serious relationship since she and Zylka ended things, assuring the outlet that she's more cautious these days when it comes to her romantic life and is still on "me time" mode.
"With dating certain people, [there's the risk of] not trusting them and the fear [that] if I go out of town they might do something to embarrass me," she explained. "I feel lucky now to not have that fear because I'm independent."
Hilton added, "It feels good to not have someone controlling me."
This same sense of trust also carries over to Hilton's professional life, where she stressed one must have "the right team of people" around them to really make it. "Especially in Los Angeles, because it's very hard to trust people," she said. "I'm very lucky to have my parents watching out for me and not letting any weirdos get near me."
After crediting her work ethic from her late grandfather business magnate Barron Hilton and reflecting on her longstanding empire, The Simple Life alum dubbed herself the original influencer for shaping today's party scene.
"I love that I was so ahead of my time and created this entire new genre and way of living life and making a living," she told the magazine. "Anyone with a phone can make their own brand. Whatever talents they have, they can use that platform to build a business. I feel very proud. Imitation is the highest form of flattery."
Speaking of her legacy, Hilton also chimed in on the fashion trends she made famous. Starting with the iconic slinky chainmail dress that she donned to her 21st birthday party, she listed "Juicy Couture, Dior and LV monograms, camouflage print, Swarovski crystals" as other trends she pioneered.
Feeling nostalgic, she added, "Von Dutch hats are now back in style again, which is hilarious."
