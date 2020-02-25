Kelly Clarkson to Host 2020 Billboard Music Awards

And the host of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards is...

E! News can exclusively reveal Kelly Clarksonwill return as the host of the 2020 Billboard for the third time in a row. In a statement, the Voice coach shared, "I'm thrilled to be back with my Billboard family. I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won't want to miss!"

Indeed, the show must not be missed, because it promises to be a night of great fun and, obviously, a ton of performances from chart-topping musicians, including those from the hostess with the most-est.

This year's event will take place on Weds. April 29 at the MGM Grand Gardens Arena in Las Vegas, the same venue which saw the Jonas Brothers, Paula Abdul, Taylor Swiftand more stars.