The Bachelor's Madison Gives Peter a Fantasy Suite Ultimatum and We Wonder Why She's On This Show

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 7:00 PM
In normal life, if you were anticipating a proposal within a few days, it would be perfectly acceptable to ask your boyfriend not to sleep with anybody else.
And in normal life, it would be unacceptable for your boyfriend to be dating two other women who are also anticipating a proposal, but The Bachelor is not normal life.
Tonight, Peter Weber and his three girlfriends arrived at that TV relationship milestone known as the Fantasy Suite date, where the couples actually get to spend some time alone overnight. Sometimes they have sex, and sometimes they just get to know each other a little better than they've been able to over the last 10 weeks of group dates and awkward country music concerts.
Last season of The Bachelorette, Peter Weber became known for how much sex he had during his fantasy suite date with Hannah Brown, and openly spoke about how important he thinks sex is in a relationship (very important). He's a guy who likes sex, and that is a known thing.
Now, let's talk about what's going on on The Bachelor right now.
After last week's rose ceremony that eliminated Kelsey (despite a botched family visit with Victoria F.), Madison pulled Peter aside to tell him that she'd like him to not sleep with either of the other women, though he had a lot of trouble getting her to fully say it.
"If, next week, you were to sleep with somebody else, like it would be really hard for me to like really move forward in this, and I just feel like I owe it to you to be upfront with you and honest with you about that, that that is really important to me."
She, like, didn't want to give him an ultimatum.
"In no way do I want to give you an ultimatum and tell you what you can and can't do at all, like I hope you know that, and I hope you know my heart. But for me, actions speak louder than words, and I'm just really big on that."
Peter then reminded us that Madi was the only one who hadn't told him she was falling in love with him, and this is an awful lot to ask of a guy you're anticipating a proposal from but who you haven't been able to open up to in that way.
Also, why would you go on The Bachelor to date a guy famous for having sex four times in a windmill and expect him to not have any sex all season? Where do you think you are?
Anyway, knowing about Madi's standards, Bachelor producers made the genius decision to have all three girls stay in the same hotel suite together throughout fantasy suite week. We're honestly baffled as to how it took them this long to do that, because it's just a recipe for drama. It also turned out to be a delicious recipe, as Victoria just kept going on about what Peter and Hannah Ann might have been doing while she and Madi sat and did nothing.
Madi was all, "they're probably getting ready for dinner" while Victoria thought they're getting ready for bed, and it was the most low-key funny scene all season.
Peter definitely had a very sexy and otherwise fairly boring date with Hannah Ann, and while Victoria was out on her date, Madi admitted to Hannah Ann that she was hoping Peter would hold up the same standards as she was. Hannah Ann was suitably shocked.
"We knew what we signed up for. I knew going into fantasy suites was going to be uncomfortable," she said. "It's madness!"
Meanwhile, Victoria and Peter went on and on and back and forth about all the troubles they've had, and then headed to a fantasy suite of their own, but we were all just waiting for Peter's date with Madison.
They climbed up to the top of a really tall building and Madison realized she's in love with him, but as soon as they sat down at dinner, Peter said he had to be honest about how hard of a time he had with what Madi had said to him.
Madison then finally told Peter she was waiting for marriage to have sex, and said that while she can't expect every person to have the same values, at this point, she just thinks they both need to be honest about their expectations. Peter asked what her expectations are, and she finally said it loud and clear.
"For me personally, I wouldn't be able to say yes to an engagement and continuing to move forward if you have slept with the other women," she said. "And I'm not in any way trying to come across as judgmental or like hold something over your head, but at the same time, those are my expectations that I'd have in life."
Madison then went on a bit of a rant about all of her standards that she had to get past, like her boyfriend kissing other women, and how this is the one thing she just can't let go of. And once again, we wonder why on earth Madison is on this show. There are other shows you could go on, Madison! You didn't have to go on the one where the literal point of the show is that one guy kisses a whole bunch of women before he picks the one he likes the best.
We've said it before and we'll say it again: If every single element of being on The Bachelor is a problem for you, don't go on The Bachelor!
Peter then finally admitted he had been intimate (and you know Madison's date was purposely scheduled for last) with other women, and Madison had to get up and walk away. She felt very let down, because she made it very clear (did she though?) to Peter that he could lose her if he "made certain decisions."
It just feels like, at this point, there are other better, more Christian, less Windmill sex guys out there for Madison, and she didn't need to go on this show to find them.
And on the other hand, if Peter was so desperate to keep Madison and so in love with her as he claimed to be, he did not have to sleep with Hannah Ann or Victoria.
Everybody's making questionable decisions all over this thing, but what's new? See the video above to hear Peter's thoughts on Madi's "ultimatum, and join us back here next week for the Women Tell All.
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
