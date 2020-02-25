6 Items We Want From Brittany Snow's Wedding Registry

  • By
    &

by Emily Spain | Tue., Feb. 25, 2020 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Commerce, Brittany Snow, Tyler Stanaland

Luis Zepeda Photography

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Aca-cuse us while we buy everything on Brittany Snow's wedding registry!

The Pitch Perfect star and fiancé Tyler Stanaland recently teamed up with The Knot to create their wedding registry. Their must-haves are a true reflection of their love story, which started with tacos and tequila. Perhaps then it's only fitting that a margarita maker and taco bar made the cut!

"We absolutely love that The Knot Registry offers couples like us the ability to completely build a wedding gift registry that is a direct extension of their unique love and relationship," Brittany shared in a statement.

Their pitch perfect registry includes more than Taco Tuesday essentials. It also allows well-wishers the option to contribute funds towards their European honeymoon or their adorable dog Billie's diabetes treatments.

"The Knot Registry's all-in-one capabilities allow couples like Brittany and Tyler to really personalize their wedding registry on their own terms, and showcase the parts of their relationship that make their love unique," The Knot editor-in-chief Kristen Maxwell Cooper shared. Scroll below to check out out favorite picks from Brittany and Tyler!

Read

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' Wedding Registry Is All About Giving Back

2-Piece Taco Bar Set

"Instead of just your standard towels and dishes, we love the idea of including home staples, like a taco bar set and frozen drink maker—things that truly mean something to us as a couple," Brittany shared when finalizing her registry.

Ecomm: Brittany Snow Wedding Registry Gifts
$50 Bed Bath & Beyond
Klean Kanteen Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Matching water bottles are a must for an active couple like Brittany and Tyler. Plus, the product is environmental friendly and has a lifetime warranty.

Ecomm: Brittany Snow Wedding Registry Gifts
$34 Amazon
Casper Dog Bed

"We can't forget our dog, Billie—she would definitely go crazy over the plush Casper dog bed we added to our must-haves!" Brittany explained.

Ecomm: Brittany Snow Wedding Registry Gifts
$125 Wayfair
Furbo Dog Camera

With all of Brittany and Tyler's upcoming travels, keeping an eye on their fur baby Billie is a must. This product does the trick!

Ecomm: Brittany Snow Wedding Registry Gifts
$185 Amazon
Frozen Drink Maker

"Our first date (and many, many dates to follow) included so many tacos and even more margaritas," Brittany revealed.

Ecomm: Brittany Snow Wedding Registry Gifts
$88 Wayfair
YETI Dog Bowl

Brittany and Tyler are all about staying hydrated, and this bowl will no doubt help their dog Billie Jean Snow out too.

Ecomm: Brittany Snow Wedding Registry Gifts
$58 YETI

See what Jennifer Lawrence wanted for her wedding registry in her Amazon guide here.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Brittany Snow , Weddings , Shopping , Daily Deals , Style Collective , Life/Style , Style , Couples , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.