Beyonce's Love for Kobe and Gianna Bryant Shines Bright in New Memorial Photos

Beyoncéis honoring Gianna and Kobe Bryantwith new photos from her rehearsal for their celebration of life.

Shortly after the the celebration of life, the singer posted behind-the-scenes pictures to her website, including up close images of her personalized nails and the custom jersey she had made for the occasion. She had Kobe and Gigi's names emblazoned in small rhinestones across her almond-shaped, purple nails. Then, she complimented the manicure with two rings with purple jewels and diamonds, as well as two flashy chokers.

For makeup, the musician had her eyelids covered in a shimmering purple shade and a natural nude lip.

During the rehearsals she also wore a gold jersey with the number 24, in honor of Kobe. However, she changed into a bright and bold gold suit for her performance of "XO" and "Halo."