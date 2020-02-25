Madea Matters: 15 Things To Remember About Diary of a Mad Black Woman

J. Vespa/WireImage for LIONSGATE

1. Tyler Perry's first play, a gospel musical about adult victims of child abuse inspired by his own life called I Know I've Been Changed, finally took off in Atlanta in 1998, six lean years after its first staging, some of which he spent living in his car. In 2001 he started shopping the play Diary of a Mad Black Woman to Hollywood studios for a possible film adaptation. He heard "no" more than a few times before Lions Gate Films bought the script in 2004.

"I met one studio," Perry told the Los Angeles Times in 2005, "and the guy told me, 'Black people go to church, they don't go to movies.' And I thought, I'm not going to be able to do this movie here, and I left. I went to another studio and started getting all these notes on my script—change this, change that..." Finally, Perry said, he decided he'd finance the production himself and put it on DVD.

"Then I get a call from Lions Gate, and they're like, 'What do we need to do to be in business with you?'" he recalled. Once he felt assured that his creative wishes would be fairly considered, "it was, 'Good, let's do it.'"