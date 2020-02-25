Why Pete Davidson's Days on Saturday Night Live May Be Numbered

Pete Davidson is at a crossroads.

As the comedian kicks off what looks to be truly prolific 2020 with the release of Alive in New York, his first Netflix stand-up special, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, he sat down with a wide-ranging conversation with Charlamagne Tha God wherein he was asked by the Breakfast Club co-host where he saw himself in five years.

"I want to be a father and I would like to be directing and just writing," Davidson shared. "My dream is just to write stuff and be able to produce for my friends. That would be the ultimate goal."

Noticeably missing from his projected future? Any mention of Saturday Night Live, the show that catapulted him to fame after he joined the cast in 2014 for the show's landmark 40th season, making him both the first cast member ever born in the 1990s and, at just 20, one of the youngest ever.