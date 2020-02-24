Shaquille O'Neal Celebrates Friendship With "Heaven's MVP" Kobe Bryant During Public Memorial

Shaquille O'Neal will never forget his special teammate.

During Monday's celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, many speakers from the basketball community were able to share their fond memories of the Los Angeles Lakers player.

But when it came time for Shaq to speak, he couldn't help but bring some humor to a celebratory day.

"Kobe was a loyal friend and a true renaissance man. As many of you know, Kobe and I had a very complex relationship throughout the years," he joked. "Kobe and I pushed one another to play some of the best basketball of all time."

Shaq continued, "Sometimes like immature kids we argued, we fought…We never took it seriously. In true, Kobe and I always maintained a deep respect and a love for one another." The memory that really got the audience laughing was when Shaq recalled asking Kobe to pass the basketball more often during games.