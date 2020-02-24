Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars Attend Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna's Public Memorial

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 11:28 AM

Fans and loved ones gathered at the Los Angeles Staples Center on Monday to honor the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant with a celebration of life service.

The date—February 24, 2020—was truly significant. Two was the number on Gianna's basketball jersey and 24 was the number on Kobe's jersey. The number 20 represented the number of years Kobe played for the Lakers and the number of years he was with his wife Vanessa Bryant.

Attendees arrived at the Los Angeles Staples Center—often referred to as "the house that Kobe built"—in their Lakers attire and were given booklets featuring photos of the Bryant family.

Many athletes and celebrities attended the public memorial, as well. Beyoncé performed and Jimmy Kimmel gave a moving speech. Friends and family members attended the celebration of life, as well. At one point, Vanessa paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna in an touching speech.

Beyonce, Kobe Bryant Public Memorial

Beyoncé

The singer performed "XO" followed by "Halo."

Jimmy Kimmel, Celebration of Life, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Celebrities

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host fought back tears during his heartfelt speech.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

YouTube

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

The singer teared up during the public memorial.

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Celebration of Life, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Celebrities, Lakers

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

The couple attended the celebration of life service at the Los Angeles Staples Center.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner

YouTube

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian & Kris Jenner

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner remembered Kobe and Gianna at the celebration of life service.

LL Cool J, Celebration of Life, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Celebrities

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

LL Cool J

The rapper attended the celebration of life service.

Alicia Keys, Kobe Bryant Memorial

Alicia Keys

The Grammy winner played the piano at the celebration of life.

Phil Jackson, Celebration of Life, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Celebrities

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Phil Jackson

Jackson attended the public memorial.

Anthony Davis, Celebration of Life, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Celebrities, Lakers

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Anthony Davis

The basketball player attended the celebration of life service.

Michael Jordan, Vanessa Bryant, Celebration of Life, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Celebrities

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Michael Jordan & Vanessa Bryant

The basketball star helped Kobe's wife off of the stage after her touching speech.

Diana Taurasi, Celebration of Life, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Celebrities

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Diana Taurasi

The basketball player gave a moving speech at the celebration of life event.

Bill Russell, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Celebration of Life, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Celebrities

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Bill Russell, James Harden & Russell Westbrook

The basketball players remembered Kobe and Gianna at the celebration of life service.

Steve Nash, Pau Gasol, Rick Fox, Celebration of Life, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Celebrities, Lakers

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Steve Nash, Pau Gasol & Rick Fox

The basketball pros attended the public memorial. 

Kareem Abdul Jabar, Celebration of Life, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Celebrities, Lakers

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The basketball star attended the celebration of life.

Kyle Kuzma, Celebration of Life, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Celebrities, Lakers

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kyle Kuzma

The athlete mourned Kobe and Gianna's deaths at the public memorial.

Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash in January.  Seven others were killed in the tragic accident, as well: John Altobelli, a baseball coach  at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa; his wife, Keri Altobelli; their daughter, Alyssa AltobelliChristina Mauser, an assistant basketball coach at Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy; Payton Chester, who played on the team; her mother, Sarah Chester; and Ara Zobayan, the pilot.

Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private funeral earlier this month.

All of the proceeds from the celebration of life ticket sales were donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. According to the website, the organization "exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant's legacy through charitable endeavors in sports.

