Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars Attend Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna's Public Memorial

Fans and loved ones gathered at the Los Angeles Staples Center on Monday to honor the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant with a celebration of life service.

The date—February 24, 2020—was truly significant. Two was the number on Gianna's basketball jersey and 24 was the number on Kobe's jersey. The number 20 represented the number of years Kobe played for the Lakers and the number of years he was with his wife Vanessa Bryant.

Attendees arrived at the Los Angeles Staples Center—often referred to as "the house that Kobe built"—in their Lakers attire and were given booklets featuring photos of the Bryant family.

Many athletes and celebrities attended the public memorial, as well. Beyoncé performed and Jimmy Kimmel gave a moving speech. Friends and family members attended the celebration of life, as well. At one point, Vanessa paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna in an touching speech.