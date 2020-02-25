See Teresa Giudice Explode as Her Hair-Pulling Secret Is Revealed in Shocking RHONJ Sneak Peek

Teresa Giudice did not see this coming.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's shocking season finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that will leave fans speechless. As Bravo viewers will remember from last week's episode, Danielle Staub revealed that Teresa actually told her to pull Margaret Joseph's hair during their boutique brawl earlier this season (a claim that was proved by never-before-seen footage from the fight).

In the jaw-dropping preview clip, Teresa's world comes tumbling down as sister-in-law Melissa Gorga reveals the truth to their fellow cast mates.

Recounting her meeting with Staub, Melissa tells the group, "She said she was on the fence and said, 'I don't know. Should I? Should I?' And then you said, 'Do it,'" pointing to Teresa, whose face freezes after hearing the claim.

"She's saying Teresa told her to pull Margaret's hair?" Jennifer Aydin asks.