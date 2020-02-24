Kobe Bryant's Life Celebrated During Public Memorial: Look Back at His Family Album

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 10:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kobe Bryant's legacy still lives on.

Just last month, the basketball legend passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. He, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, and seven others were victims in the tragic accident.

Today, Bryant's fans and family, including wife Vanessa Bryant, are paying their respects at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, where a celebration of life is being held in his and his daughter's honor. Moreover, proceeds from the memorial service will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

At the time of Kobe and Gianna's death, Vanessa opened up about her heartache.

"Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them," she wrote on Instagram. "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe—the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna—a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."

Read

Kobe Bryant's Public Memorial Set for February 24: All the Details

"There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now," her statement continued. "I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives."

Those words couldn't ring more true at the public memorial service held in their honor.

Take a look back at the late Lakers icon and his precious family moments in our gallery below.

Kobe Bryant

Instagram

Birthdays

"Happy Birthday B.B. I Can't believe you are 3 already!" Kobe wrote on Instagram back in December 2019. "We love you little mamacita."

 

Kobe Bryant

Instagram

Pool Time

"My Bianka Bella Bryant (BBB)," Kobe wrote on Instagram back in November 2019.

Kobe Bryant

Instagram

Thanksgiving

"Happy Thanksgiving! Thankful for my family!" Kobe wrote via Instagram back in November 2019.

Article continues below

Kobe Bryant

Instagram

Halloween

The Bryants dressed up as characters from The Wizard of Oz  back in October 2019.

Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Laine Bryant

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Baby On-the-Way

Vanessa shows off her growing baby bump at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles.

Kobe Bryant

Instagram

"My Gigi"

"My Gigi," Kobe wrote on Instagram back in September 2019.

Article continues below

Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Love & Basketball

The dynamic duo sits courtside at the the Lakers vs Mavericks game at the Staples Center in 2019.

Kobe Bryant

Instagram

Lots of Hugs

"@vanessabryant surprised me by bringing our two little babies B.B and KoKo to my @granity book signing of #legacyandthequeen at @barnesandnoble," the caption of the September 2019 post read.

Kobe Bryant

Instagram

Mother's Day

"Happy Mother's Day @vanessabryant we love you and thank you for all that you do for our family," Kobe wrote on Instagram back in May 2019, about a month before Capri's birth. "You are the foundation of all that we hold dear. I love you #mybaby #lioness #mamabear #queenmamba."

 

Article continues below

Kobe Bryant

Instagram

A Father-Daughter Duo

"Had a great trip to @uconnwbb for senior night and the retirement of basketball legend @promise50 with my baby Gigi," Kobe wrote on Instagram back in March 2019. "Thank you Gampel, Thank you Coach Geno and Cd for the warm welcome. Good luck the rest of the way."

Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Basketball Buddies

Kobe and Gianna Bryant share a special moment at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks.

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, Family

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Family Fun

Vanessa, Kobe, Natalia and Gianna attended the world premiere of A Wrinkle in Time in Los Angeles back in 2018.

Article continues below

Kobe Bryant

Instagram

Smiles in the Sunshine

"Surprise family trip to Cabo for my bday #bryantbunch #40 #queenmamba #mambacitas," the caption of the 2018 post read.

Kobe Bryant, Family

AP/Shutterstock

Fond Memories

Kobe and his family members attended a women's basketball game in Los Angeles back in 2017.

Kobe Bryant, Family

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

An Unforgettable Moment

Bryant was all smiles as he posed with his family members during his jersey retirement ceremony in 2017. Magic Johnson was also there.

Article continues below

Kobe Bryant, Family

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

A Dad and His Daughters

Kobe attended the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards with Vanessa, Gianna and Natalia in 2016.

Kobe Bryant, Family

Joe Russo/Shutterstock

A Loving Family

Here, the family members were pictured at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, 2009 NBA Championship

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

All Smiles

Bryant celebrates his major win with his daughter by his side.

Article continues below

Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant

Elsa/Getty Images

Hugs and Kisses

Warming up! The basketball icon gets a teddy bear hug from his teenage daughter ahead of his game at the NBA All-Star Game in 2016.

Kobe Bryant, Family

David Livingston/Getty Images

A Proud Father

Kobe's wife and daughters attended his hand and footprint ceremony in Hollywood, California back in 2011.

 

Kobe Bryant, Family

Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney via Getty Images

A Day at Disney

Kobe, his wife and their daughters celebrated the Lakers' NBA championship at Disneyland in 2010.

Article continues below

Kobe Bryant, Family

Richard Vogel/AP/Shutterstock

A Winning Team

The basketball star celebrated a Lakers victory with Vanessa and the kids at a parade in Los Angeles back in 2009.

Kobe Bryant, Family

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

"Daddy's Little Princesses"

During a 2017 interview with Extra, Kobe referred to his daughters as "Daddy's little princesses." Here, he was pictured with Vanessa and Natalia in 2007.

To honor Kobe and Gianna's legacy, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation provides opportunities to young people through sports.  For more information or to donate, please click here.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kobe Bryant , Celebrities , Celebrity Families , Tragedy , Death , Sports , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.