Bachelor Nation's Demi Burnett Straddles New Boyfriend in Steamy Photo

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 9:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Demi Burnett

Instagram

Demi Burnett has found her match. 

The Bachelor alumna introduced her followers to her new love, Slater Davis, via Instagram on Saturday. The reality star shared a photo of herself packing on the PDA with the musician during her 25th birthday celebration.

"The present I never knew I needed," she captioned the sweet snapshot.

Of course, many of her fans and fellow members of Bachelor Nation were ecstatic about the news.

"Yo million dollar match maker," Katie Morton wrote in the comments section.

"My heart has bursted," Onyeka Ehie added.

Burnett also posted a picture of the couple smooching in the sun on Sunday.

"At first glance he looks naked lol," she quipped in the caption.

In addition, Burnett posted a photo of Davis sleeping.

"Watching Frozen 2 since my bf is sleeping lol," she also tweeted.

Davis made the relationship Instagram official, as well.

"Babe, look at me," the artist captioned an image of the couple overlooking Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

This wasn't the first time fans had seen Davis in Burnett's feed. She also posted a photo of the duo enjoying a face mask earlier this month. Although, fans weren't sure if they were just friends.

 

Viewers met Burnett on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor.

While she didn't get the final rose, she got a second chance at love on season six of Bachelor in Paradise.

Burnett ended the season by getting engaged to Kristian Haggerty. However, they announced their split in October.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ The Bachelor , Bachelor in Paradise , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.