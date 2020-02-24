See Rebel Wilson Take on Brain Games Speed Dating Challenge With Surprising Results

Rebel Wilson is getting a lesson in the laws of attraction.
The Isn't It Romantic and Jojo Rabbit star stops by the Monday, Feb. 24 episode of Brain Games for the "Love and Attraction" episode. In the exclusive sneak peek above, Wilson is put through a speed dating experiment where she meets many men, each for a different amount of time. With these meetings, the men have a limited amount of time to impress the actress and they employ a ton of tactics.
"It's awesome being here. I feel like I'm part of a social experiment, which his awesome," she laughs in the clip above.
At the end of the experiment, Wilson has to reveal which men she's most attracted to (and hears the audience's jeers) and is told why. "I just felt like I wanted to know more," she said about the men she picked. As host Keegan-Michael Key points out, they all have one thing in common. Click play on the video above to find out.
National Geographic Channel
The episode also features games and demos that show how facial symmetry, color of clothing, vocal qualities, resemblance to family members and more can play a role in attraction. Mentalist Lior Suchard is also on hand to stun Wilson with details of a date she remembers while also pairing off potential partners who have a surprising thing in common. Wilson will also take on an obstacle course designed to test mental strength and agility.
Wilson's Brain Games episode airs Monday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. on National Geographic Channel.