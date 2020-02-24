Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape in New York City Trial

Julio Cortez/AP/Shutterstock
Harvey Weinstein's fate has been decided after spending years in and out of the courtroom.
On Monday, a jury of seven men and five women came to a verdict in the 2-year trial. The disgraced Hollywood producer, who has been the subject of dozens of various public sexual misconduct allegations since The New York Times and The New Yorker published sequential reports in 2017, was found guilty on two counts, rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was found not guilty on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of rape in the first degree.
Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.
Prosecutors rested their case on Feb. 6, after the court heard testimony from six women, two of which Weinstein is alleged to have assaulted and for which he was facing the charges. The remaining four women were asked to testify to prove Weinstein acted in a "pattern of sexual predation."
The defense, on the other hand, tried to discredit his accusers, claiming they were willing participants in the sexual acts. One defense witness even claimed accuser Jessica Mann "spoke highly" of Weinstein.
Weinstein's team rested its case without the 67-year-old taking the stand to testify. In doing so, the prosecution was not given the opportunity to cross-examine him.
"Weinstein may be able to avoid testifying in the criminal trial, but he will not be afforded that right in his civil trials," attorney Douglas H. Wigdor, who represents several of the alleged victims, said in a statement. "I relish the day when I get to cross-examine him and ask him to answer for the wrongs he has committed against so many women."
Weinstein's legal battle began in May 2018 when he was arrested and charged in New York City and, days later, indicted by a grand jury. According to the District Attorney's office, the case was based on an alleged rape that took place in 2013. In NYC, he has been charged with five counts: two of rape, one of forcible oral sex and two of predatory sexual assault. In June 2018, Weinstein pleaded not guilty to the charges.
With this case now closed, Weinstein will likely return to Los Angeles, where he's also facing four sexual assault charges. He is accused of allegedly raping an unidentified woman in her hotel room and allegedly sexually assaulting a different woman in a Beverly Hills hotel suite the following evening. Both acts supposedly took place in February 2013. Weinstein has yet to formally enter a plea in Los Angeles.
