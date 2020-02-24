Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape in New York City Trial

Harvey Weinstein's fate has been decided after spending years in and out of the courtroom.

On Monday, a jury of seven men and five women came to a verdict in the 2-year trial. The disgraced Hollywood producer, who has been the subject of dozens of various public sexual misconduct allegations since The New York Times and The New Yorker published sequential reports in 2017, was found guilty on two counts, rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was found not guilty on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of rape in the first degree.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Prosecutors rested their case on Feb. 6, after the court heard testimony from six women, two of which Weinstein is alleged to have assaulted and for which he was facing the charges. The remaining four women were asked to testify to prove Weinstein acted in a "pattern of sexual predation."

The defense, on the other hand, tried to discredit his accusers, claiming they were willing participants in the sexual acts. One defense witness even claimed accuser Jessica Mann "spoke highly" of Weinstein.