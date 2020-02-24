Cardi B Shuts Down Critic Over Comment About Daughter Kulture's Looks

Cardi B did not let this tweet about her kid slide.

The Grammy-winning rapper is famously mom to 1-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus, who she welcomed with Offset in July 2018. After the little one was born, the famous pair made an effort not to share their firstborn child together on social media.

"As soon as she was born, one month in he was like, 'She's so beautiful. Watch how people gonna go crazy.' 'Cause a lot of people were saying mean stuff, like that we don't post her because she's ugly. He was like, 'I'm about to post my baby right now.' But then we were very concerned because we were getting a lot of threats, so he said, 'The world don't even deserve to see her," Cardi previously recalled to Harper's Bazaar.

As she explained to the magazine at the time, they ultimately starting sharing photos of their daughter because hiding her was taking a toll on their everyday life. However, as evidenced by a recent interaction on Twitter, Cardi still fights off critics of her little girl.