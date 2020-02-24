Atypical Ending With Season 4 on Netflix

Sam's story is coming to an end. E! News can confirm Atypical will end with a fourth and final season. The new season, which will be 10 half-hour episodes, will premiere in 2021.

"I'm thrilled we'll be doing a season four of Atypical. And while I'm so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story," series creator showrunner Robia Rashid said in a statement. "Our fans have been such beautiful, vibrant supporters of this show. Thank you for being so open to Sam's voice and stories, and those of the entire Gardner family. It's my hope that the legacy of Atypical is that more unheard voices continue to be heard and that even after this series ends, we keep telling funny, emotional stories from underrepresented points of view."