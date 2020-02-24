Hayden Panettiere Calls Ex Wladimir Klitschko the "Best Father Ever" Following Boyfriend's Arrest

Hayden Panettiere has some kind words for her ex Wladimir Klitschko.

The 30-year-old actress recently tweeted a photo of the 43-year-old boxer holding hands with their 5-year-old daughter Kaya. The sweet snapshot appeared to show the father-daughter duo dancing in front of a sparkly backdrop with colorful balloons.

"Best father ever," the Nashville star captioned the photo.

According to The Daily Mail, Panettiere also shared a photo her daughter sporting some adorable face paint and wrote "stunner" alongside the image.

However, fans didn't get to see the precious pics for long. Panettiere quickly deleted the tweets.

In addition to sharing and deleting the images, Panettiere engaged with a few of her followers, including one social media user who asked if Panettiere was OK.

"Always good," the celebrity replied along with a smiling emoji.

Panettiere and Klitschko broke up in 2018 after almost a decade together.

The former couple, who were at one point engaged, welcomed their daughter in 2014. They've since shielded the little one from the limelight and rarely share photos of Kaya on social media.