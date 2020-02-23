The One Tree Hill Cast Reunites: See All the Nostalgia-Inducing Photos

Alexa, play "I Don't Wanna Be", by Gavin DeGraw.

It's been 8-years since the last episode of One Tree Hill aired and yet when the cast reunited on Saturday in Tree Hill, North Carolina, it was like no time had passed. In photos shared by Hilarie Burton, nearly every star from the One Tree Hill family hugged and rejoiced as they all got together for the first time in awhile.

"I got a job when I was 20-years-old that gave me some of the most important relationships and experiences of my life. I didn't take nearly enough pictures this weekend and didn't get photo evidence of everyone, but I love @raenia23 at @fwbcharityevents for bringing us all together," the actress said. "Thick and thin, our shared history has been a cornerstone in my life. Love you guys." While Bethany Joy Lenz and Sophia Bushwere unable to make it, James Lafferty, Chad Michael Murray, Antwon Tanner, Jana Kramer, Stephen Colletti and so many more stars did.

And in one adorable pic, Hilarie shared a "really special" picture of her and some of the stars who were in the first ever episode of the series.