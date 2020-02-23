Jessie J Has a Dance Party With Channing Tatum's Daughter Everly

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 23, 2020 2:14 PM
Jessie J spent some quality time with boyfriend Channing Tatum's daughter Everly Tatum this weekend.
The two took the 6-year-old out to an arcade, and she and the singer later had themselves a dance party at home.
Jessie posted on her Instagram Story videos, including a clip of her and Everly playing tug-of-war with the British singer's scarf, which knocked down a cup of celery juice, as the two danced to the Monster High: Boo York, Boo York animated musical film's title song, featuring Pharaoh and Catty Noir.
"Scarf – 1, my turn – 4 lol, celery juice – 0, Evie – 100," Jessie wrote. "Dance party Saturday."
Everly is set to soon become a big sister; Her mother and Channing's ex-wife Jenna Tatum is pregnant with her second child and first with fiancé and actor Steve Kazee. He proposed to her at her baby shower last week. The two celebrated their engagement at a dinner party with friends on Friday.
Everly had met Jessie early on in her and Channing's relationship; he brought her to one of the singer's concerts in late 2018, a month after E! News learned the two stars were dating.
Instagram / Jessie J
Last month, Jessie and Channing reconciled after a short breakup and also made their red carpet debut as a couple, at the MusicCares Person of the Year gala honoring Aerosmith, a pre-2020 Grammys event.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
They later attended an award show after-party together.
Stay pop cultured with E! News Tuesday - Saturday at 7am in the UK only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?