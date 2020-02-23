Meghan Markle's Friend Denies Registering "Sussex Global Charities" Website After "Royal" Drama

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's search for a new name for their brand continues.

As the whole world now knows, Queen Elizabeth II essentially vetoed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's plans to name their new "charitable entity" Sussex Royal. As was stated by a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry, "While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific U.K. Government rules surrounding use of the word Royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'SussexRoyal' in any territory post spring 2020."

They then dropped their trademark application for Sussex Royal for the possible use on a "wide range of goods and services, from books to clothing and educational and charitable campaigns." They personally initiated this process in December.