Lil Nas X Crashes a Wedding and Surprises Kids at Disney World

It's a small world after all...

Lil Nas X had himself quite the busy day at Walt Disney World on Saturday, and we're not talking about ride-hopping. Guests at a wedding at the Florida theme part and resort were shocked when the bride walked into her own reception while being escorted by the rapper.

Wearing a white printed sweatsuit and matching cowboy hat, the 20-year-old rapper jogged playfully with her into the small-sized hall's dance floor as his hit "Old Town Road" was played. Partygoers cheered, while one exclaimed excitedly, "What the f--k is happening right now?"

"Just crashed a wedding at disney world," Nas wrote on Twitter, alongside a video.

The married couple was not identified.

Earlier on Saturday, Nas surprised kids at a dinner and dance party by Bert's Big Adventure, a charity that provides free trips to Walt Disney World for children dealing with chronic and terminal illnesses. He performed "Old Town Road" for them and chatted with them as they wore cowboy hats to match his.