Lizzo, Cynthia Erivo and More Stars Stun in Standout Fashion at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage
At the 2020 NAACP Image Awards, the stars came dressed to impress.
As the annual award show was slated to begin inside the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Calif. Saturday night, many of your favorite celebrities stepped out on the red carpet in standout looks.
With nominees like Cynthia Erivo, Marsai Martin, Sterling K. Brown, Michael B. Jordan and many more well-known names in attendance, there was no shortage of familiar faces and bold fashion.
From Lizzo confident in a colorful print to Janelle Monáeunmissable in marigold, Tracee Ellis Ross and Rihanna powerful in purple and Angela Bassett enviable in emerald, there was endlessly unique style everywhere heads turned.
But, don't just take our word for it. See all of the celebrity looks on the red carpet in E!'s gallery below.
And, while you take in all the incredible fashions, stay up to date with all the winners of the night with E!'s list here.
Of course, with outfits like the ones below, these stars are already style champions.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Rihanna
The NAACP President's Award honoree was a style queen in regal purple.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Cynthia Erivo
The Harriet star's floral-embellished dress for the annual awards was practically a work of art.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Logan Browning
The actress donned a layered black strapless gown for the star-studded event.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ryan Michelle Bathe
The actress beamed in a black and white gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sterling K. Brown
The This Is Us star was all smiles in a navy tuxedo.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lizzo
The songstress brought her signature splashy style to the red carpet in this patterned design.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jill Scott
The performer smiled for the cameras in a multi-colored jumpsuit.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Asante Blackk
The When They See Us star stepped out on the red carpet in a fashion forward ensemble.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Harold Perrineau
The actor looked dapper in a berry tuxedo.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Francia Raisa
The actress popped on the red carpet in periwinkle.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lyric Ross
The This Is Us star's standout ensemble featured an oversized puffed sleeve.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Trevor Jackson
The performer opted for a pink suit for the occasion.
Shutterstock
Brie Larson
The actress' bold look featured a tulle skirt with a pop of blue.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jamie Foxx
The performer was dressed to impress in a traditional black tuxedo.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish
The comedian shimmered in a beaded metallic dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Luka Sabbat
The actor was the epitome of laidback cool in a suit and undone tie.
Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic
Marcus Scribner
The Black-ish actor rocked green and blue on the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Winston Duke
The Us actor was the epitome of chic in an all-black tuxedo.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kiki Layne
The actress was the epitome of elegance in a black gown with a sheer panel and floral embellishment.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lena Waithe
The multi-hyphenate star smiled in a double-breasted suit.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Michael B. Jordan
The actor kept his look classic in a black tuxedo sans bow tie.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Janelle Monáe
The performer's colorful outfit featured a vibrant yellow skirt.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
The Grown-ish star gave the cameras two peace signs on the red carpet.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Tracee Ellis Ross
The Black-ish actress struck a pose in a standout plum design.
Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic
Storm Reid
The Euphoria star posed for the cameras in a corseted design by Thom Browne.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jasmine Tookes
The model sported a strapless black dress belted with a bow for the occasion.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chloe Bailey
The songstress confidently posed in a white suit.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Angela Bassett
The iconic actress smiled for the cameras in an emerald green strapless gown.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
MC Lyte
The rapper donned a shimmering white gown at the annual awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Marsai Martin
The Little star stood out on the red carpet in a feathered gown.
Stay pop cultured with E! News Tuesday - Saturday at 7am in the UK only on E!