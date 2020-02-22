Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Pick Welcome First Child

Quentin Tarantinohas a big reason to get out a camera.

The acclaimed 56-year-old filmmaker and wife Daniella Pick have welcomed their first child together after she gave birth on Saturday to a baby boy. "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child," a rep said in a statement.

No further details about the little one were shared.

Fans first learned the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director and writer was going to become a first-time dad back in August when a rep confirmed there was a baby on the way.

"Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby," the rep said at the time.