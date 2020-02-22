NAACP Image Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Beyoncé, her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, actress Marsai Martin, 50 Cent and Jordan Peele are some of the celebs who received 2020 NAACP Image Awards this weekend.

Several winners were announced at a preliminary dinner on Friday, including Bey and Blue Ivy, who shared the award for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration for "Brown Skin Girl" with collaborators SAINt JHN and WizKiD.

In addition, Rihanna was weeks ago named the winner of the NAACP's President's Award.

black-ish star Anthony Anderson, another preliminary winner, returns as host of the NAACP Image Awards for the seventh consecutive year. The 2020 ceremony airs live from Pasadena, California on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Check out a full list of winners (refresh for updates):

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Angela Basset

Billy Porter

Lizzo

Regina King

Tyler Perry

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish (ABC) - WINNER

Ballers (HBO)

Dear White People (Netflix)

grown-ish (Freeform)

The Neighborhood (CBS)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson - black-ish - WINNER

Cedric The Entertainer - The Neighborhood (CBS)

Don Cheadle - Black Monday (Showtime)

Dwayne Johnson - Ballers (HBO)

Tracy Morgan - "The Last O.G." (TBS)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Logan Browning - Dear White People (Netflix)

Jill Scott - First Wives Club (BET+)

Tiffany Haddish - The Last O.G. (TBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish (ABC)

Yara Shahidi - grown-ish (Freeform)