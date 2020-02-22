Brittany Snow's Bachelorette Party Was Totally (Pitch) Perfect

It looks like this bachelorette party hit all the right notes for Brittany Snow

Before tying the knot with fiancé Tyler Stanaland, the Pitch Perfect star celebrated this special chapter of her life with a bachelorette party featuring a bevy of familiar gal pals. 

Equipped with the practically perfect hashtag #snowonebutyou and a group of besties, including Pitch Perfect co-stars Anna KendrickAnna Camp and Chrissie Fit, Snow was ready to go. "Ready for a Palm Springs weekend with my motley crew of stone cold weirdos," she wrote on Instagram ahead of the weekend. "I hope we survive."

Not only did they survive—it looks like these ladies thrived this weekend. 

"She's getting married!!! And we love seeing the world through gold colored glasses," Camp captioned a photo of the friends together sporting golden sunglasses. 

Per the group's social media posts, the celebrations featured pool time, drinks and dining all together—all essentials for a bachelorette party. 

And, there was no shortage of music thanks to a special and aptly titled "The Final Snowdown" CD mix. 

It's been just over a year since Snow said "yes" to her future husband. 

"A couple weeks ago, I said 'YES' about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams," she wrote on social media at the time. "After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know... this happened. I'm still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I've ever felt."

Now, let the wedding bells ring for this soon-to-be bride!

