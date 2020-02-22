Modern Family Stars Say Goodbye to Show and Share Photos of Last Day on Set

The came, they saw, they laughed, they made us laugh...they had the time of their lives. After 11 years, the cast of Modern Family is saying goodbye.

Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and other stars of the ABC sitcom took to Instagram on Friday to share photos and videos of themselves on the set on their last day of filming.

Vergara posted a clip of the cast and crew standing and waving outside a soundstage on a studio lot.

"We're out of the party!!! Adios stage5 ! Modern Family❤️ 11 years!!!" she wrote in Spanish.

Vergara also posted a video of her, Ferguson , Julie Bowen, Sarah Hylandand other co-stars singing Green Day's hit ballad "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)," a popular late '90s high school graduation song.

Vergara earlier posted other cast pics, including one of her standing on a staircase with Ferguson, Hyland, Bowen and fellow co-stars Ed O'Neill, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Ty Burrell, Reid Ewing and Jeremy Maguire.