Matt Fraser Wants Girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis to Have "the Cadillac of Rings"

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 6:00 AM

Matt Fraser wants to give Alexa Papigiotis "the Cadillac of rings."

In this clip from tonight's all-new Meet the Frasers, the psychic medium goes engagement ring shopping with Alexa's mother Sharon Ciolli and sister Ava Papigiotis. While Matt reveals he has "no idea" what Alexa wants in a ring, Ava assures him they know what to look for.

"You know, I'm getting a little bit of anxiety," the E! personality notes to his soon-to-be in-laws. "I get overwhelmed by shiny things."

"‘Cause, we know how you don't bling up," Sharon quips in response.

Despite his anxiety, Matt makes it clear that he wants to buy "a friggin rock" for his longtime love. In fact, if it isn't like "a side of a mountain on her finger," than the ring is unacceptable.

As Ava tries on one gorgeous diamond sparkler, Matt still seems underwhelmed by the selection.

"Listen, we need to get her something fantastic," Matt expresses. "I want you to be able to see this from space."

With this additional instruction, the jeweler pulls out a massive pear-shaped diamond ring. And it's safe to say Matt, Ava and Sharon are thoroughly impressed with the piece of jewelry.

"Holy crap," Alexa's mom exclaims.

Will this be the one Matt proposes with? For that answer, be sure to catch tonight's all-new Meet the Frasers.

Watch a brand new episode of Meet the Frasers Monday at 9 p.m. in the UK only on E!

