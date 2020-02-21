Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy Lands New Gig as Lead in Kevin Can F*** Himself

AMC is going a Little Bit Alexis.

Annie Murphy, known as the incredibly well-traveled Alexis Rose on Schitt's Creek, has landed quite the next gig. She'll be playing Allison, the lead in Kevin Can F*** Himself, a dark comedy about a typical sitcom wife who escapes her typical sitcom wife life and "discovers her rage."

Per AMC, "Kevin Can F*** Himself probes the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the sitcom wife (Murphy). It looks to break television convention and ask what the world looks like through her eyes. Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the formats will inform one another as we imagine what happens when the sitcom wife escapes her confines, and takes the lead in her own life."

The series, created by Valerie Armstrong, will consist of eight hour-long episodes. Rashida Jones and Will McCormack serve as executive producers. Craig DiGregorio will serve as showrunner.