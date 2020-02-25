Amanda Stanton's Spring Break Survival Guide Will Take You to Paradise

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This spring break, Amanda Stanton has three tickets to paradise.

With Valentine's Day officially behind us, parents are now thinking about that week-long vacation their kids will soon be getting. But when it comes to the Bachelor in Paradise fan-favorite, she has the sandy beaches of a famous state on her mind.

"My two daughters are both in school now so it's hard for us to plan trips because they are busy with school and dance," Amanda told E! News exclusively at the launch of Hempz CBD Skincare and Bodycare collections. "Spring break is one of the few times we can all take a trip together. We've been going to Hawaii every year."

Before the reality star's big trip, Amanda was able to share a few must-have items to ensure your trip is also a huge success. And while her fashion, skincare and must-have picks are helpful, the proud mom has some sound advice.

"Keep it simple. I think sometimes we try to go all out and kids just like the simple things and the little things," she shared with us. "Give them a pool and they're happy."