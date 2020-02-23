Happy Birthday, Emily Blunt! Take a Look at the Actress' Cutest Photos With John Krasinski

To put it bluntly, we are obsessed with this celebrity couple.

Today, Emily Blunt is ringing in her birthday and we're celebrating by looking back at her cutest photos with husband John Krasinski.

The darling duo met in 2008 and then wed two years later in a private ceremony at the Villa d'Este in Como, Italy.

Now, nearly a decade later, we are still so into these two who are always entertaining us with their artistic endeavors, such as the upcoming film, A Quiet Place Part II, that Blunt stars in and Krasinski directs.

We also love to follow the pair off-screen too, as they always share funny stories and moments of their lives.

Recently, Chris Martinrevealed on Ellen that he ironically reached out to Krasinski and Blunt about creating a musical for A Quiet Place, with Krasinski jokingly throwing Blunt under the bus for not telling him this.

The Office alum joked, "I...did not get an email from Chris Martin. The man is a world treasure," he quipped on the post. "Are you kidding me!?!? Emily what have you done?"