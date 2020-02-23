Happy Birthday, Emily Blunt! Take a Look at the Actress' Cutest Photos With John Krasinski

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Feb. 23, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

To put it bluntly, we are obsessed with this celebrity couple.

Today, Emily Blunt is ringing in her birthday and we're celebrating by looking back at her cutest photos with husband John Krasinski.

The darling duo met in 2008 and then wed two years later in a private ceremony at the Villa d'Este in Como, Italy.

Now, nearly a decade later, we are still so into these two who are always entertaining us with their artistic endeavors, such as the upcoming film, A Quiet Place Part II, that Blunt stars in and Krasinski directs.

We also love to follow the pair off-screen too, as they always share funny stories and moments of their lives.

Recently, Chris Martinrevealed on Ellen that he ironically reached out to Krasinski and Blunt about creating a musical for A Quiet Place, with Krasinski jokingly throwing Blunt under the bus for not telling him this.

The Office alum joked, "I...did not get an email from Chris Martin. The man is a world treasure," he quipped on the post. "Are you kidding me!?!? Emily what have you done?"

Read

John Krasinski Shares the Secret to His 9-Year Marriage to Emily Blunt

While we wait until the Mar. 20 release date for the thrilling sequel, we're taking a look back at the couple's cutest photos in honor of Blunt's birthday.

Check out their most adorable pics below!

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

John Shearer/Getty images

Love At First Sight!

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski met in 2008, where John says that it was love at first sight.

On a visit to The Ellen Degeneres Show, he said, "I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her.' As I shook her hand I went, ‘I like you.'"

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Fairytale Romance

The couple—who wed in 2010—made an apperance in 2013 at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, MET Gala

Billy Farrell/BFANYC/Sipa USA

Biggest Fan

In May 2013, Blunt channeled her inner character from The Devil Wears Prada alongside her husband as they partied away at the Met Gala.

Article continues below

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hollar At Your Girl

Too cute! The lovely couple only had eyes for one another at a New York screening for Krasinski's film, The Hollars', in Aug. 2016.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2017 SAG Awards, Couples

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Red Carpet Cuties

Hitting the red carpet before the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the couple looked absolutely stunning.

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, SAG Awards 2017, Instagram

Instagram

Proud Husband

John showed off his stunning wife while supporting her at the  2017 SAG Awards, where she was nominated for her role in The Girl On The Train. He shared this adorable shot to Instagram captioning it, "So proud of this nominee!"

Article continues below

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2017 BAFTA Awards

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Happy Wife, Happy Life

The precious couple were capture by the paparazzi at the 2017 BAFTAs.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, SXSW Festival 2018

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Film Festival Fun

The couple poses while at the SXSW Festival in Austin where A Quiet Place—in which Blunt stars and Krasinski acts and directs—premiered.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

EROTEME.CO.UK/©BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM

Private Pair

The couple looked casual and cozy out and about in February 2014.

Article continues below

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2018 Time 100 Gala

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Time

Hot Parents

Blunt and Krasinski looked as cute as can be at the Time 100 Gala in April 2018.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Gotham/GC Images

Dapper Duo

The stylish pair were caught hand-in-hand in New York City during the summer of 2018.

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Quiet on Set!

In Oct. 2018, the couple celebrated their movie A Quiet Place by catching a private screening of their film.

Article continues below

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Couples

Quieter Place

"Well... that's a wrap on [A Quiet Place Part II] See you on March 20th," the Office alum shared to his Instagram with a photo of him and Blunt walking on the trestle bridge featured in the Quiet Place films.

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Couples

GOTV!

We loved seeing the duo encouraging their fans to vote in the 2018 midterms.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Premiere PDA

John supported Emily at the premiere of Mary Poppins Returns in Los Angeles in Nov. 2018. The adorable duo held hands as they posed for pictures together on the carpet.

Article continues below

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Supportive Spouses

The pair looked gorgeous at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Blunt was nominated for her lead role in Mary Poppins Returns.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, AFI Awards Luncheon

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Cute Couple

The stars stunned at the 19th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Couples

SAG Selfie

Before heading to last year's SAG Awards, Krasinski uploaded this sweet selfie to his Instagram.

Article continues below

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, 2019 SAG Awards, Candids

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Perfect Pair

The dynamic duo looked stunning while attending the 2019 SAG Awards.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2019 SAG Awards, Show, Candids

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Proud Spouse

Krasinski cried tears of joy after his wife took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the SAG Awards ceremony.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Darling Duo

The two turned heads at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards.

Article continues below

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Fighting With My Family Screening

Marion Curtis/StarPix/Shutterstock

Movie Night

The couple enjoyed a screening of Fighting With My Family in New York in Feb. 2019.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Writers Guild Awards 2019

Noam Galai/WireImage

Twinning!

The two wear matching tuxes at the 2019 Writers Guild Awards.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , Celebrities , Red Carpet , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News , Emily Blunt , John Krasinski , VG , Birthdays , Couples
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.