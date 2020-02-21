Cara Delevingne Slams Justin Bieber After He's Asked to Rank Hailey Bieber's Celeb Friends

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Feb. 21, 2020 9:41 AM

Cara Delevingne is calling out Justin Bieber over his recent interview with James Corden.

On Thursday night, the "Yummy" singer appeared on The Late Late Show where he played a game of Spill Your Guts with the late-night host. During the game, Justin was asked to rank wife Hailey Bieber's celebrity friends from favorite to least favorite. The three friends: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Cara.

"Alright, alright, alright. Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne," Justin answered as the crowd cheered. "Here's the thing, let's go back to it though. I know Kendall, I've spent the most time with Kendall, she's a good friend of ours. I haven't spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven't spent a lot of time with Cara. So, I have nothing against those people, it's just I have a better relationship with [Kendall]."

"So, it's not like I'm like, 'Oh, screw Cara, screw...you know what I mean?'" Justin added.

In the game, if you don't answer the question, you have to eat a not-so-tasty treat. If Justin hadn't answered he would've had to eat bull penis, which he told Corden he did not want to do.

After watching the Spill Your Guts game, Cara took to Instagram to share her reaction. In her social media post, the actress shared two photos of her and Justin together, one from the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and a selfie of them spending time together. She also shared a clip of Justin's game from the late-night show.

"Now vs. Then," Cara captioned the post. "If you have nothing against me, then why don't you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber - he should have just eaten the bull penis."

Justin has yet to respond to the post, but Cara's girlfriend, Ashley Benson, commented on it with crying and laughing emojis.

This post from Cara comes about seven months after she called out Justin and Hailey for their comments about Taylor Swift's feud with Scooter Braun, who is the manager of Justin, Ariana Grande and more artists. After Justin posted a message on Instagram defending Scooter, Hailey called her husband a "gentleman," which didn't sit well with Cara.

"Gentleman? @haileybieber @justinbieber you must be bored. I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions," Cara wrote on the Instagram post. "As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened."

"I am not sure you actually understand what an apology is. This issue that @taylorswift is talking out is about far more than a picture and you know that," she said in defense of her friend. "As you said, you haven't spoken to her in years which means you definitely don't understand the situation. I do. Take a step back and try to learn from this. We should all be on the same team. End of story."

