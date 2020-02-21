Feel Good Friday: This Week's Stories That Will Melt Your Heart

It's Friday, so you know what that means: it's time for some feel good stories!

In this week's installment of our Feel Good Friday franchise, we've got some heartwarming stories that are guaranteed to send you into the weekend with a smile, whether they involved a recently orphaned koala receiving some much needed comfort from an unlikely source and two superstars giving their respective dedicated fans—who are facing their own hardships—the surprise of a lifetime when they least expected it. And yes, you should totally go grab the tissues because you are probably going to cry at least twice while watching the videos.

Plus, a woman took the Internet by storm when she showed off unexpected vocal prowess and a service animal became the talk of Twitter after he embarked on his first-ever flight. But the cutest Feel Good story might just be a young girl deciding to have her birthday party at her favorite place in the world: Target!