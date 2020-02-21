Dwyane Wade Adds Another Achievement to His Resume With Rap Debut

Dwyane Wade has traded the court for the recording studio.

The retired basketball icon, who said goodbye to the sport professionally last year, seems to have picked up a new activity: rapping. The 38-year-old has officially made his rap debut on Rick Ross' "Season Ticket Holder," a collaboration dedicated to his beloved Miami that dropped on Friday.

On the track, the athlete name-drops his well-known wife Gabrielle Union as he rhymes about his famous life. "I'm the son of a saint, still considered a sinner/Three rings on his finger, yeah, that boy was a winner/Never known as a singer/but this might be a single/Always bet on your homies, then go buy the casino/Ball is my passion, check my stats if they askin'/Shawty checkin' my page, she follow my fashion/My life is a film and Gab's the lead/She's so precious to me, as the air that I breathe."