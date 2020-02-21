Did You Catch Young Sheldon's The Big Bang Theory Crossover?

Young Sheldon has had not one, but two The Big Bang Theory crossover nods in the last few weeks…and you probably missed at least one of them.

In a December episode of the CBS comedy, Kaley Cuoco appeared—voice only—in a dream of young Sheldon (Iain Armitage). Cuoco, who played Penny on The Big Bang Theory for 12 seasons, voiced the pool monster.

"That was absolutely the voice of Kaley as pool water," Young Sheldon co-creator Steve Molaro told TVLine. "I needed someone to do the voice. I knew I wanted it to be female and kinda sexy, and I said, ‘Well, duh! Kaley is perfect for this.'"

Molaro said he and Cuoco decided to keep the role hush hush. "Sometimes I feel a little weird about things being over-promoted, and as awesome as it was, I don't know that that should be the kind of thing that appears in promos," he said, noting it was an easter egg for fans to find.