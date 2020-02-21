Kelly Ripa's Adorable Family Throwback Proves Mark Consuelos Doesn't Age

Kelly Ripa won #ThrowbackThursday this week.

The talk show host shared an adorable family photo on Thursday night, showing husband Mark Consuelos with their two eldest kids, Michael Consuelos and Lola Consuelos, on vacation in Hawaii.

"#tbt 2001 Hawaii with #daddy," Ripa captioned the sweet snap.

Since sharing the picture on social media, Ripa has received a number of comments about her handsome beau.

"#Hawaiiandaddy," Lisa Rinna commented on the Instagram photo, adding the fire emoji.

"Just saw this Zaddy!" Carson Kressley wrote. "Highlight of my day!"

Actress Jessica Capshaw also commented, "A baby holding his baaaaabies!!!"

Even fans have started to get in on the fun, telling Riverdale star Consuelos, "One of these three people hasn't aged a day in nearly 20 years!"

"@instasuelos you look so handsome always," another social media user wrote.

And Consuelos himself couldn't help but gush over the family snap, commenting on his wife's post, "OMG!!!!"