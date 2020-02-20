Noah Centineo Clarifies Comments About His Sobriety

Noah Centineo is speaking out about the status of his sobriety.

It was just last week that the To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor made headlines regarding a candid confession about his past drug use. In the interview, published in Harper's Bazaar, Centineo spoke about a "dark time" in his life during which he tried "everything." It's noted in the profile that Centineo, 23, has been "sober for the last couple of years" following his "wild period."

Centineo explained that, during this time period, he and his friends would "take Molly and talk for five hours and like get to the bottom of some really deeply philosophical existential questions."

"There wasn't really much I wouldn't do. I never, ever injected anything, which is good," Centineo shared of his drug use. "I smoked a lot of things. I was really upset, man. It was a really dark time in my life."