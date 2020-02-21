Why Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Would Support Their Daughters in Hollywood Careers

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have and always will be their children's biggest cheerleaders.

With two daughters under six, this beloved couple is much more focused on their kids' school work and play dates than auditions or Hollywood opportunities.

But when the day comes for Delta and Lincoln to share their career goals and life-long passions, both Kristen and Dax would support them following in mom and dad's acting footsteps.

"Sure, when they're adults. I think acting is a great job if you can find employment," Dax shared with E! News exclusively while celebrating the one-year anniversary of Hello Bello. "There are a lot of actors who don't want their kids to go into that as adults and I assume those actors haven't had real jobs because they're lousy for the most part. I roofed and washed cars and de-tasseled corn. Acting is much nicer."

Kristen added, "I agree. I had the initial instinct to keep them away from it but that's simply because I think about the rejection and what the spotlight can do to your personality but then Dax politely explained to me, ‘Well do you enjoy being creative?' I said yes. He said, ‘Do you enjoy being overpaid?' And I said yes. And he said, ‘Why on Earth would you not want that for our children?'"