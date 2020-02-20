Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Makeup-Free Dinner With Kate Hudson, Demi Moore and More

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 20, 2020 1:41 PM

Gwyneth Paltrow, Rachel Zoe, Crystal Lourd, Makeup-Free Goop Party

Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow and her squad are keeping it real.

On Wednesday, the Oscar winner and goop founder hosted a dinner in the Hollywood Hills for her and her friends and they all went makeup-free. Guests included Kate HudsonErin FosterDemi Moore and daughter Rumer Willis and Rachel Zoe.

"No make up, no filter. An amazing gathering of some of the best women on planet earth #goopglow," Paltrow, 47, wrote on Instagram.

"OK so for those who know me.. you know that I NEVER leave the house without at least my 5 minute #makeup face on," Zoe, 48, wrote on her own page. "Well last night our favorite #natural beauty @gwynethpaltrow held an intimate very empowering girls dinner asking us to come totally makeup free.. I felt totally naked and insecure and then GP took this selfie...and here I am fully exposed ..Thank you my friend for encouraging confidence in being our most natural selves at every age. ❤️ you GP #goopglow #aboutlastnight #girlfriends XoRZ."

See photos from Paltrow's makeup-free dinner:

Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Moore, Alexandra Grant, Makeup-Free Goop Party

Instagram / Demi Moore

Gwyneth Paltrow, Alexandra Grant and Demi Moore

Who needs makeup?

Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Moore, Henrietta Conrad, Daun Dees, Makeup-Free Goop Party

Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Moore, Henrietta Conrad and Daun Dees

More selfies!

Kate Hudson, Makeup Free Goop Dinner

Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com

Kate Hudson

The actress is all smiles.

Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, Makeup Free Goop Dinner

Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com

Demi Moore and Rumer Willis

Mom and daughter go makeup-free.

Erin Foster, Jamie Mizrahi, Makeup Free Goop Dinner

Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com

Erin Foster and Jamie Mizrahi

No makeup for these two!

Rachel Zoe, Crystal Lourd, Makeup Free Goop Dinner

Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com

Rachel Zoe and Crystal Lourd

The friends pose together.

Cassandra Grey, Samantha Ronson, Makeup Free Goop Dinner

Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com

Cassandra Grey and Samantha Ronson

The Violet Grey founder appears with the DJ, her girlfriend.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Makeup Free Goop Dinner

Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com

Gwyneth Paltrow

The host strikes a pose.

Moore, 57, wrote on Instagram, "What an incredible night makeup-free with these extraordinary women. I feel so nourished and full of joy. Thank YOU both for sharing your light, love and wisdom! Beauty is more than what you see, it is what you feel. So grateful to be included in such a powerful, memorable and meaningful evening! #goopglow."

Stay pop cultured with E! News Tuesday - Saturday at 7am in the UK only on E!

